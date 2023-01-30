PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s rare to see empty walls at the Blacklion in Pineville.

“Somebody asked me how much merchandise you have left; I said probably a half million items,” laughed Bob Emory.

Store workers put the tags on and tallied the items as Black Lion started its final sale. The Queen City staple will officially close its doors on Sunday, Feb. 5.

“I walk around with a nametag on, and this is it. ‘Bob,’ so nobody really knows I’m the owner,” Emory said.

After 27 years, Bob is retiring. He said selling the building was hard because this place is special. Reportedly, the Emory family sold the building in May for $7.9 million but then leased it through February after the sale.

“This is the reality of a dream come true,” he said.

It’s not just his dream but also for vendors like Jonva Seals.

“It’s mixed emotions,” Seals said. “I’m very sad. We’re not going to be able to see our family we’ve made here, not see them on a regular basis.”

For many in the store, whether they were shopping or selling, it’s a place that became home.

Emory said he’ll likely sell a few items throughout the month if necessary.

He said a medical facility would be moving in there. However, the majority of the vendors have a new home. It’s similar to the Black Lion in both name and concept, but with different owners. Customers can visit the ‘Southern Lion’ store’s website here.

Bob Emory has been helping them put together their store. There is no opening day yet.