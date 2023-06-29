CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The road to Broadway requires more than just talent, it helps to have an ensemble cast of mentors.

“[The program] doesn’t just teach you acting, singing and dancing … no,” said Jadon Rhyne, shining the spotlight on Theatre Gap Initiative.

The nonprofit prepares students for their next act, with the goal of infusing more diversity into musical theatre. With the help of TGI, Rhyne went from a single scholarship offer to an impressive 32, totaling more than $2.5 million.

“Talent alone doesn’t get you to the places that you want,” says Corey Mitchell, who founded the organization. “There is also an energy, and a drive and a work ethic that goes with that.”

Mitchell is a Tony Award winner who worked for some two decades as a musical theater teacher in Charlotte.

Rhyne showed off his vocal prowess by belting out “I’ve found a new baby,” from Bullets Over Broadway. He once thought about becoming a band director or even a veterinarian. But once you watch him perform, it’s easy to understand why the 2022 Lincolnton High School graduate opted to major in musical theatre.

“I was like, ‘Shoot, maybe I have potential to actually make a mark you know, on the little town of Lincolnton having somebody up in New York performing,’” Rhyne told Queen City News.

After his first college offer, he had concerns that the school would not accept all of who he is.

“Whenever I was on campus, I didn’t see people that looked like me,” said Rhyne. “It made me question, ‘ls this where I want to be these next four years. Do I want to be judged if I liked a guy?’”

He eventually met Mitchell, who gives minorities support during their college search. Theatre Gap Initiative is a comprehensive eight-month program for budding stars who want to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theatre.

The emphasis is on acting, singing and dancing. But TGI also teaches life skills during an experience that forces participants to grow up quickly and prepare like professionals.

“Where I saw the real problem, or the gap if you will, was not so much of students leaving college going into the business,” Mitchell explains. “It was the students leaving high school, going to college.”

“It taught me how to be mentally, physically and spiritually awake, while progressing through eight months of rigor,” Rhyne said.

“We work with students on their financial aid forms. We help them apply to colleges, we film their pre-screens for them,” Mitchell said.

Pre-screens are the recorded auditions students send to universities.

With the help of TGI, Jadon became a hot commodity. Rhyne chose Florida State University and credits the Theatre Gap Initiative for forcing him out of his comfort zone.

“This young man grew up very quickly in that year,” says Mitchell. “He matured a lot, became better as an artist, became better organized, and his goals became clearer.”

In its first two years, every single student in the Theatre Gap Initiative program was accepted into a college musical theatre program.

With Rhyne’s talent and tenacity, his gap year helped close the gap on his Broadway dreams.