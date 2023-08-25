CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Quarterback Bryce Young threw his first touchdown in a Panthers uniform, but Carolina lost its third and final preseason game, 26-17, to the Detroit Lions Friday night.

With a little over 2 minutes remaining in the first quarter, the rookie capped off his second drive of the game with a short pass to receiver Adam Theilen, who took it the rest of the way for a 16-yard touchdown.

Young finished the game at Bank of America Stadium completing 7-of-12 passes for 73 yards and the score. It was more than twice as much as he threw a week ago in a loss to the New York Giants.

The team went 0-3 in the first preseason under head coach Frank Reich.

The Panthers held a 10-lead, then allowed 20 unanswered points from the Lions in the second quarter. Former Panther signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater threw for 178 yards, tossing a 70-yard touchdown pass to Antoine Green with under a minute left in the first half.

When the Panthers got the ball back, Cameron Peoples fumbled at their own 25, setting up a 27-yard field goal as time expired heading into the break.

The Panthers rushed for a combined 112 yards, led by 51 on 13 carries from Spencer Brown.

Backup Carolina quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Jake Luton each threw interceptions.

Cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. Led the team with five tackles.

The deadline for teams to cut down their rosters to 53 is Tuesday. The Panthers’ first regular-season game is Sept. 10 at the Falcons.