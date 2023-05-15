BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Burlington brothers were arrested and face multiple charges in connection to an investigation focused on the sexual exploitation of minors and drug offenses, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On April 26, officials with the ACSO began an investigation after receiving a cyber tip about a person believed to have uploaded child sexual abuse material files to the internet.

The investigation lead deputies to a suspect living south of Burlington near the community of Belmont.

After reviewing what the suspect uploaded, investigators determined that probable cause existed to charge thirty-year-old Adam Douglas Short, with uploading a file containing child sexual abuse material to the internet.

He was given a $530,000 secured bond.

On May 5, investigators executed a search warrant at Adam’s home. Electronic devices were seized. During the search of the home, narcotics were also found.

Adam’s 24-year-old brother, Michael Howard Short, was arrested on narcotics charges. He was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Both were taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Adam was charged with:

11 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

1 count of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

1 count of felony conspiring to maintain a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling a controlled substance

1 count of felony possession of marijuana

1 count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael was charged with:

1 count of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

1 count of felony conspiring to maintain a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling a controlled substance

1 count of felony possession of marijuana

1 count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

The case remains under investigation with more charges possible.