GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 63-year-old man died in an early-morning Caldwell County wreck, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol officials.

Authorities responded to a fatal collision Monday morning around 1:40 a.m. on Grace Chapel Road near Quail Creek Drive.

A 1999 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Grace Chapel Road, crossing the centerline, driving off the road’s left side, and struck a tree.

Charles Rodney Allison Jr. succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

During the on-scene investigation, Grace Chapel Road was closed in the area for approximately two hours. The early investigation did not cite speed and alcohol as contributing circumstances in the fatal wreck.