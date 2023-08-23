CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Contemporary Mexican restaurant Cantina 1511 closed both of its Charlotte-area locations for good over the weekend.

The eatery posted the news on its Facebook page Sunday that it “abruptly closed its doors” at Park Road Shopping Center and off Williamson Road in Mooresville. Management cited “significant tax debts, unpaid vendor bills, and internal mismanagement left by the previous president.”

The restaurant was owned by Quantum Development, and documents show it field for bankruptcy in March 2022, then motioned to remove its president, Dick Campbell three months later.

The Park Road location had been in operation since 2004, and the Mooresville one opened in 2019.

On Aug. 7, the restaurant announced a temporary closure: “We’re already looking forward to greeting you with a warm ‘Hola!’ and serving up your favorite dishes as soon as possible.”

But it never reopened.

The post exhibited empathy for its employees, and announced a GoFundMe.

“This unexpected closure has left our devoted staff—many of whom have been with us for years—suddenly without employment, unpaid wages, and in a very vulnerable situation. That’s why we have launched a GoFundMe campaign: to support the Cantina 1511 family during this incredibly tough time.”