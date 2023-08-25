CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — A Carolina Panthers defensive star became a U.S. citizen this week before the final preseason game of the year.

Frankie Luvu, was naturalized in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Charlotte field office Thursday, Aug. 24, according to the linebacker’s Instagram post. He is a native of American Somoa.

“Finished what Big Bro started 🕊️!! Thank you to everyone that helped me with the process!” He wrote in his post.

Luvu is in his third year with the team, and was drafted by the New York Jets in 2018 out of Washington State. He recorded 111 tackles and seven sacks in 2022.