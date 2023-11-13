CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte transportation leaders have chosen a new company to mange its bus system.

National Express Transit will take over as the firm overseeing the Charlotte Area Transit System’s bus system no later than February 2024. CATS interim CEO Brent Cagle said the current management contract with RATPDev ends in the same month, but they did not re-apply for renewal.

The Bus Operations division is the largest within CATS, with 734 union operators, maintenance technicians and administrative staff employed through the Transit Management of Charlotte. Cagle said that none of those employees will be at risk of losing their jobs through the transition.

CATS has contracted with RATPDev since 2003. Cagle said only two companies applied for the new deal, but he was pleased by the number since there is a “small universe of qualified firms.”

National transit Express has more than 60 clients nationwide, also serves transit systems in Durham, Greensboro and Charleston, S.C.

When the city bought the bus system in 1976 from City Coach Lines, a labor union was established.

Bus operators will work under enhanced performance metrics with incentives for certain metrics. The contract establishes a performance monitoring program and “secret shopper” program with undercover riders in order to monitor day-to-day operations.