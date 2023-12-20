CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Want a free New Year’s Eve lift in Charlotte? Hopefully, thousands of Queen City partygoers will.

CATS and Molson Coors announced the Miller Lite Free Rides program on Wednesday morning at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center. The inaugural plan offers free transportation for Queen City holiday goers across bus, light rail, and streetcar systems.

The Free Rides Charlotte program starts Sunday, Dec. 31. The rides go from 5 a.m. and run until 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

In addition to Charlotte, the beer magnate will offer fare-free rides on New Year’s Eve to Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Milwaukee, Phoenix, and Minneapolis-St. Paul residents.

“We are thrilled to usher in 2024 by offering a New Year’s Eve Free Rides program right here in Charlotte. As we look ahead to the promise that the new year brings, we also celebrate this program in the Queen City,” said Larina Green, CATS marketing manager. “As we strive to enhance the community experience, this initiative not only provides free rides but symbolizes our commitment to fostering a safer and more joyous celebration for every Charlottean.”

Through collaborative efforts with local mass transit, the Free Rides program has extended fare-free rides to more than 8 million individuals nationally since 1988. Nearly 170,000 individuals took advantage of complimentary transit to welcome in 2023.

Charlotte residents are encouraged to plan their free ride before the countdown to midnight begins. Riders can visit charlottenc.gov/CATS to review transit routes and arrange their journey into 2024.

The New Year’s holiday can be a deadly one involving alcohol-related wrecks.

According to the National Safety Council (NSC), an estimated 408 people may die on U.S. roads during the New Year’s Day holiday period on average. The NSC also estimates that 46,500 nonfatal medically consulted injuries are a result of crashes during this holiday period.