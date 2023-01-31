CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — CATS drivers had many concerns as they negotiated their contract.

A driver fatality and attacks on others have many wondering how CATS and RAPT Dev, representing the company in negotiations, will keep them safe.

There’s also the issue of pay. With both sides far apart, they brought in a mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

“The idea is for the mediator to work with both parties at the table,” said Joshua Flax, deputy director for policy and strategy with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. “The employer and the union leadership in joint sessions. They also work in private caucuses where the mediator works with each party separately.”

The mediator’s goal is to nudge the sides toward a happy medium. They are not arbitrators or have legal rulings. But they are working to help both parties.

“They’re helping workplaces that have labor unions try and reach those agreements better,” adds Flax. “Hopefully, faster sometimes and of course, with the goal of avoiding a work stoppage, either a strike or a lockout.

Local 1715 Smart, representing the drivers, sent out a flyer to members saying they reached a tentative agreement and a vote will take place at the end of the week.

RATP Dev USA issued a statement Monday, saying they’ve “been in active, good faith negotiations that resulted in a strong offer to SMART Union Local 1715. We are looking forward to the results of the Union vote scheduled to take place on February 4, 2023.”

The process, however, is still ongoing. If it is a no vote, everyone will return to the table. The government agency won’t talk about specifics, but they know this agreement is a step in the right direction.

The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service has been around now for over 75 years,” says Flax “And this is the work that we do. It’s often unseen and unsung, but those mediators are crucial pieces of our nation’s economy.”