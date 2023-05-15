CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Light rail vehicles go from station to station, but there is fear for those sitting in front of the vehicle.

Queen City News is speaking to an operator on the condition we conceal their identity.

“It’s pretty risky and very uncomfortable for operators,” said an operator. “Very uncomfortable even for the passengers.”

First, there was the derailment in May of 2022, then last Wednesday, a truck, as referred to by a CATS spokesperson, went off the tracks at the CATS light rail facility off South Boulevard.

The cause of the latest derailment is unknown, and last year CATS officials vowed to fix the faulty axle bearing on all vehicles, the cause of the May derailment.

But it will take up to two years.

“They were supposed to be maintenance every 300,000 miles, and they haven’t been,” said the operator. “So they are past 600,000 miles now. So now, since the derailment, they’ve been trying to catch up, forcing people to work 12 hours to catch up on the work that should have been done a long time ago.”

“I think they should look into it; make sure they get it fixed,” said one passenger getting off the train in South End. “Be sure it is safe for everybody.”

Until all vehicles are fixed, how should a passenger know which cars are more susceptible to a problem?

The operator says to look at the numbers on the front and side of the vehicle. They range from 100 to 300.

“The 100’s and 200’s are the oldest ones,” said the operator. “The 300’s are the slightly newer ones, but the 100’s and 200’s are the problem most of the time.”

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is monitoring issues with CATS safety.

The department implemented a State Safety Oversight program. It calls for the light rail speed to be at 35 miles per hour, conduct bridge inspections, and as the rails division director of NCDOT told the transportation commission at a meeting on April 26, 2023, light rail service is not a guarantee.

“If our office believes that the actions that CATS take do not appropriately mitigate the risk of the operational system, then we would issue a further directive to suspended operation of change operation,” the operator explained.