CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The scarce pre-owned car market is forcing Charlotte-based Sonic Automotive to close eight of its stores, the company announced.

Additional delivery and buy centers are also being shut down. The company said it will focus on its EchoPark brand and improving its financials.

While Sonic is one of the largest auto dealers in the country, supply chain issues and low inventory combined with inflation have all driven up the cost of everything and affected a vast landscape of industries, including automotive.