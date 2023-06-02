CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte City Council member is offering apologies for the local government’s newly implemented guidelines for growth over the next two decades.

Charlotte and Mecklenburg County officials began developing the city’s Unified Development Ordinance, or UDO, in October 2021. They implemented the UDO 21 months later, on June 1, 2023, after several phases of input involving paid consultants, municipal committees, community organizations, and people living and working in the city.

The UDO is a series of regulations intended to shape development in the city to meet the community’s goals through 2040. The rules apply to affordable housing, parking, transportation, the environment, drainage, and public spaces.

Charlotte City Council Member Victoria Watlington, whose District 3 covers much of west and southwest Charlotte, says the new rules are imperfect despite months of discussions. She says the UDO only meets some people’s desires for balancing the Queen City’s growth and heritage.

“The first thing I have to say is ‘I’m sorry,'” Watlington says to her constituents and their neighbors across the city. “This has been a long discussion, and it’s been a very heated and controversial debate. It’s clear across the city most people do not want to lose the character of their neighborhoods.”

Much of that debate has been over housing, as the UDO leaves the door open for developers to build apartments, condominiums, and attached townhomes. Homeowners told city leaders crafting the UDO they wanted to preserve single-family-home neighborhoods, especially in areas with long histories of Black residents.