CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Outbursts continued at Monday night’s Charlotte City Council meeting a month after the board shut out all citizen attendees following disruptions.

Monday, there was an increased police presence with more police cruisers outside and more officers assigned to the meeting than usual.

As members of the Jewish community got up to speak during the public forum, they were interrupted twice by Palestinian supporters. After a short shouting match, Mayor Vi Lyles had police escort one woman out of the building.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte had several members speak who, this weekend, will be traveling to Israel for a solidarity mission. A small group of community members will bear witness to what Israelis are experiencing, and speak with families and possibly hostages who have been released.

“It’s important, and I think each of us going on this trip recognizes the importance and the gravity of the moment,” said Tair Giudice, chief impact officer at the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte. “I think we all want to share their stories and bear witness so that their experience is shared.”

The Jewish Federation had a very different trip planned for last November, but the trip got canceled due to the ongoing war. On this upcoming trip, security will be top of mind.