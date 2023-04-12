CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash at Sam Wilson Road and an I-85 service road caused some delays earlier Wednesday.

N.C. DOT officials say the crash has closed the two right lanes on I-85 North around 6:30 a.m. Officials hope the traffic impact can be cleared by 8:15 a.m. Traffic looked clear well before that appointed time.

Delays can be seen as far back as the Belmont Abbey College exit (Exit 26).

There are also reports of another wreck on I-485 near the N.C. 16 exit. (Brookshire Blvd outbound at I-485).