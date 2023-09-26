CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possession of a stolen firearm at the Charlotte Transportation Center, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, on Oct. 4, 2022, law enforcement encountered 30-year-old Everett Jamal Taite in a public restroom at the Charlotte Transportation Center.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Taite was seen with a small bag of cocaine, officials said. When officers confronted Taite, he attempted to put the cocaine in his backpack.

He failed to follow orders from the officer, resisted arrest, hit the officer in the face and said he had a gun on him.

Not long after, Taite was taken into custody and officers found a loaded .45 caliber pistol in his waistband that was reported stolen.

On April 17, 2023, Taite pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.