CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man took home a $150,000 lottery win while the national Powerball jackpot grew to $725 million with no winner Monday night, North Carolina Lottery announced on Tuesday.

Charlotte resident Alan Aguilera took home $106,876 after taxes were withheld.

“My dad died about two years ago and I decided to keep playing because that’s what he did,” Aguilera said. “I just thought I would continue the tradition.”

Aguilera bought the ticket online with a $3 Quick Pick ticket.

“I came back from a concert that night and looked at my phone,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh this can’t be real.’”