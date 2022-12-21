CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A longtime officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has died, Chief Johnny Jennings announced Wednesday.

CMPD said Officer Dean Lauber had been with the department since 2001.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I share the passing of CMPD Officer Dean Lauber,” the Chief said. “He spent over 20 years with CMPD and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside him. Please keep his family, friends and fellow officers in your prayers.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Authorities said Officer Lauber suffered a medical emergency at his home on Monday and was taken to the hospital.

He died Tuesday night surrounded by his wife, a member of the Charlotte Fire Department, and his children.