CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help to find a fugitive. Officials think three suspects are responsible for numerous break-ins and auto thefts in the University area.

Surveillance video captures one incident at an apartment complex on Periwinkle Hill Avenue on July 31. In the video, one man can be seen smashing out car windows with his foot.

WANTED: can you ID these guys?@cmpd says they are wanted for numerous car break-ins and auto thefts in the University area. ☎️ @CLTCrimeStopper 704.334.1600 or submit anonymous tip 📱 to @P3Tips 💰 reward for any info leading to arrest. #FindaFugitivve @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/OUeVFlI4EN — Brien Blakely (@BrienBlakelyTV) August 11, 2023

The suspects took off with this car and several others, according to police.

Detectives believe this group may be responsible for more crime.

“We’ve had a lot of car break-ins and larcenies of vehicles in the University Area,” CMPD Detective Rick Smith said. “We’re just asking for the community help. If you can identify any of these suspects, we ask that you give us a call.”

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

If you know who these three guys are, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the p3 tips app on your phone. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.