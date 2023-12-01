CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are responding to a judge’s decision to release video of a controversial arrest. The ruling grants permission for the public to see all videos of a CMPD officer during an arrest that turned physical Nov. 13.

CMPD says officers will be ready to release all 28 videos showing the moments before, during and after the now-viral interaction between police and Christina Pierre who was suspected of smoking marijuana at a bus stop.

“CMPD was the petitioner for the video,” said Lt. Kevin Pietrus with CMPD Public Affairs. “From the very beginning, [Chief Johnny Jennings] wanted the public to have the opportunity to see these videos. We brought it to court and we’re grateful, we’re supportive of the outcome.”

Officer Vincent Pistone is seen on camera hitting Pierre at least 17 times, administering what’s called compliance strikes, a trained police technique to arrest someone who is resisting.

An eyewitness claims they saw another officer punch Pierre in the face. He is seen on top of her in another cellphone video.

“When we look at the video that went viral initially prompting local, regional, even nationwide coverage, Officer Pistone was the centerpiece of that video,” Lt. Pietrus said. “Chief Jennings has made a decision at that time that it was in the best interest to release his name, but really that centerpiece stopped there and so for that reason, that’s the only name that we released.”

There’s still a conflict about what exactly Pierre was smoking that sparked the initial interaction between officers, Pierre and her fiancé Anthony Lee.

“We tested the substances that were that were recovered and seized from Mr. Lee and Ms. Pierre misbehavior, and they tested positive for marijuana,” Pietrus said.

However, Pierre’s lawyer maintains that she was smoking legal cannabis at the bus stop.

“What we see on the video is, the officer grabbed one of her wrists and in the other hand is the THCa cigarette, up until that point where the body-worn camera footage kind of shifts to the sky,” Lauren Newton, Christina Pierre’s attorney, said.

While the video might not offer answers about what was in Pierre’s cigarette, lawyers hope it will reveal what policies should be altered for public safety. Charlotte City Council is slated to view the body-cam footage before it’s made public.

“I think we’re likely looking at December 12th with council seeing it on the 11th,” Pietrus said. “I think it will be out the next day from when council sees it.”