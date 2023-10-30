CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nearly a dozen cars were towed over the weekend that were allegedly involved in a street takeover event, police say.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has been cracking down on the takeovers this year, and on Saturday, officers in various divisions responded to the events at the following locations:

Statesville Avenue

West Arrowood Road

Nations Ford Road

West Boulevard

Wilkinson Boulevard

Officers say many of those taking part in them this weekend were from outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. There were multiple individuals reportedly engaging in reckless driving during these meetups. The 11 towed vehicles were placed in evidence hold.

Here are some of the cars towed:

(CMPD) (CMPD) (CMPD)

More enforcement actions including arrest warrants and seizure warrants may result following a review of the weekend’s incidents.

Since February, CMPD has produced the following from takeover events:

135 citations

29 arrests

94 vehicles towed

17 firearms seized

CMPD is requesting the public’s help in reporting public safety issues. If citizens see these groups driving recklessly and behaving erratically, they’re asked not to engage but call 911. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.