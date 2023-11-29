CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new community group will soon comb through some of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s policies and procedures in the wake of controversy from a viral arrest.

The Police Community Collaboration Group will take a closer look at how to change policies to make the community safer.

The goal is to meet in the coming weeks to discuss possible policy changes after a video has some people questioning how police are trained. The footage from Nov. 13 shows 24-year-old Christina Pierre getting 17 compliance strikes, a trained police technique, while four other officers pin her down trying to arrest her at a bus stop.

The officers originally questioned Pierre because they smelled marijuana. Charges against Pierre have been dropped.

“It never should have escalated to that point,” said a representative from the Charlotte Mecklenburg chapter of the NAACP. “It should never happen, just give them the citation and go on your merry way, and I kept asking the question, ‘What happened?’”

While a judge decides if or when to release the body camera video, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings has formed the new group to take a closer look at policies.

“We have a goal of having constructive conversations regarding policies that include response to resistance, police-citizen encounters and more,” Jennings said.

Members of the group include faith leaders and community organizers like NAACP of Charlotte President Corine Mack.

“I think it’s important that we stay calm and utilize this opportunity to ensure we create something that’s sustainable and tangible to keep us all safe,” Mack said.

Mack was a part of the group that helped outline de-escalation and duty-to-intervene policies less than two years ago. This time around she hopes for better implementation.

“It’s not important to have a policy that no one is utilizing,” Mack said. “We need to ensure that police officers are actively following the policy, but the policy is only secondary. The most important thing is that we need to be dealing with is bias and implicit bias.”

The community group will start meeting in December. The goal is to make a presentation of policy recommendations by next summer.

A spokesman for the department says Jennings has the authority to change policies in the department. This new collaboration group will serve as an advisory group to the chief on policy recommendations.