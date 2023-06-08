WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A longtime Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer tragically died at his home in Waxhaw Tuesday, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings announced Thursday.

Jennings said that Officer Anthony ‘Tony’ Crawford, a member since 1989, served as one of the first bike patrol officers and community coordinators in the Central Division.

Crawford, also a valued and appreciated member of the Hornets security team since the team’s inception, was ‘known, trusted, and counted on around the Spectrum Center; he will be truly irreplaceable.’

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

After retiring from CMPD in 2013, he was hired again in September of that year and assigned to the Airport Division.

“We ask for prayers of comfort, healing, and peace during this time of grief for his family, fellow officers, and for all who knew and loved him,” Jennings tweeted. “We appreciate your support during our time of bereavement.”