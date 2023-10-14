CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — K-9 Baca served as a patrol and narcotics dog from 2012–2018, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

On October 14, the police department announced K-9 Baca’s passing.

K-9 Baca (CMPD) K-9 Baca (CMPD) K-9 Baca (CMPD) K-9 Baca (CMPD) Officer Acker-Estes & K-9 Baca (CMPD)

Officials say Baca and his handler, Officer Acker-Estes, worked to locate narcotics and arrest “countless violent criminals”.

After his retirement, Baca relaxed at home with his family, both human and four-legged, authorities state.

“Rest easy, good boy,” CMPD said in a statement.”Thank you for your service!”