CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are warning residents about a scam where someone is impersonating an officer and asking for money.

CMPD said Wednesday it received a tip this week about a suspect impersonating an officer over the phone, using the officer’s name to try and extort money. The suspect reportedly told the victim that they had warrants for their arrest.

The victim was directed to send money in the form of gift cards to resolve the warrants. There have been similar incidents reported in the past.

CMPD said it will never call members of the community to negotiate or request payments in lieu of serving a warrant. If you receive a phone call like this, please hang up and report it to the CMPD.