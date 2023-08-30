CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three students were injured in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus Wednesday in south Charlotte, authorities confirmed.

Emergency personnel responded to the multi-vehicle crash just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, near 8300 Sharon Lakes Road.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed with Queen City News that three students were transported to Atrium Health CMC for minor injuries.

CMS reports that a vehicle ran into the side of a CMS bus as it was on its way to Sterling Elementary School Wednesday morning. There were 29 students on the bus at the time.

Another school bus was able to transport the remaining 26 students to school.

Statement released from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools:

“Bus S2060 was transporting students to Sterling Elementary when a car ran into the side of the bus. The bus driver was not at fault. Twenty-nine students were on the bus at the time of the accident. Medic has transported 3 students who had concerns. The other 26 students are in school.“