CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) unveiled new plans for the district at Friday night’s meeting.

The next steps focuses on restructuring its leadership arrangement.

Starting later this year, leaders will be designated to manage elementary, middle and high schools.

Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill says the changes will allow the district to move from managing nine learning communities to a model that allows leaders to oversee schools based on education level.

Most of the changes will go into effect July 1, but some will happen before then as the district deals with teacher and staff recruitment.

CMS will begin interviewing candidates over the next few months for positions within the new organizational structure.