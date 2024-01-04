CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The principal of Harding University High School is resigning after less than two years at the school.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed that Glenn Starnes II is leaving the west Charlotte school, effective Feb. 1. In a letter to school staff and parents, Starnes said he is moving to Washington, D.C., for the “next chapter” of his career.

He was hired in February 2022, and previously served as principal of South Mecklenburg High.

“Without question, my time at Harding University High School has been life changing and it’s hard to believe I’m walking away from a place I love so much; however, timing is everything and the time is now,” Starnes said in the letter. “Without a doubt this is a career and life changing opportunity that after much deliberation, personal struggle, and yes approval by ‘my mama’, I know comes with God’s blessing.”

When he joined the Rams administration, he acknowledged the challenges facing the inner-city school, and that he focused on a “return to excellence.”

“Despite what can be read or even heard…we are committed to #ChangingTheNarrative. Yes, WE ARE BACK! … Our theme for the 2022-2023 school year is “The Return of the Rams” and our new motto is “Excellence is our Standard and Impact is our Promise.”

Harding was the site of several violent incidents at CMS football games last fall. A large fight broke out on Sept. 24 involving adults and students.

“Again, thanks for welcoming me into the Ram Family when the school community was in mourning and in search of healing, and I look forward to continuing a great work until the last second when I turn in my keys,” Starnes wrote this week. “Now – let’s lock arms, focus on ‘this work’, and finish strong.”