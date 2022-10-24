CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced its 2022-2023 principal of the year on Friday, Oct. 21.

Daniell Belton, principal at Paw Creek Elementary, was honored with the award. The news was announced at a surprise ceremony in the school’s gymnasium.

“It is a privilege to be your principal every day,” Belton said to students in the gym. “And staff, it is a privilege to lead you every day. This honor is for everyone.”

Principal of the year. (Courtesy: CMS)

Belton is serving her ninth year at the elementary school and began her educational career at Garinger High as an English teacher in 2004.

“Leadership is never about being the best,” Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh said to Belton during the announcement. “It’s about making those around you better, and you do that each and every day here at Paw Creek.”

Belton often jokes about how she always tells others how much she loves her job, but it’s truly how she feels.

She loves her students.

“This is my home,” she said. “I love my job. I don’t want to be anywhere else.”