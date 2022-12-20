CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to dozens of school bus routes and routines that have left parents of CMS students in magnet schools concerned over their child’s academic future.

The Express Stop would act as a series of school bus stop hubs where students will be picked up and dropped off from school, which would take the place of traditional neighborhood and front-door stops.

At the December 13th school board meeting to present the proposal, CMS Asst. Superintendent of Operations Nicole Portee explained that “we want to ensure that we are providing resources that support that access. We’re just not in the position to provide the same resources that we have been.”

There are roughly 112,000 students who ride the bus to and from school within CMS 853 school buses.

The cost of operations has gone up, and the vacancies of school bus drivers have remained, with close to 40 vacancies.

Students at magnet schools make up 33% of school bus riders.

The proposal would have magnet school students rely on express bus routes that could be two to three miles from their homes.

Karitsa Khalid is one of those parents who is not sold on the proposal.

Her daughter attends Northwest School for the Arts and went through an intense audition process to get in.

After the announcement, she began to fear that her daughter might be forced to attend another school.

“School choice was intended to be fair, and the lottery was to be fair, it’s not fair,” Khalid said. “We’re back to the haves and the have-nots.”

Her daughter lives on the opposite side of the city from her campus.

She has relied on the bus to get to and from school for the past two years.

Buses make 801 stops for 822 students per day for Northwest School for the Arts.

The Express Stops would reduce that number to 27 stops.

Khalid’s concerns increased when she received a notice that her daughter’s school would begin class at 7:15 a.m. and get out at 2:15 p.m. when she and her husband are still at work.

Khalid explained, “If our work schedules can’t get her to the bus stop, then is she no longer able to get to the magnet? I haven’t [heard] any plans to help those children who may have that situation.”

During the meeting, District leaders stated that students who currently attend a magnet school will still be able to attend regardless of their location.

They acknowledged that there are still more questions that need to be explored.

A district spokesperson released the following statement:

“The express stop plan was needed to address an alignment to the adopted budget as well as addressing vacancies and better on-time performance for all CMS students riding buses each day. We will continue to address families’ needs as we work through the planning process. Additional express stops may be added to the current projected list. We encourage parents to monitor our webpage in the coming months for updates.”

