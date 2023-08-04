CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A west Charlotte woman has made claims that she and her neighbor discovered at least two boxes of unused and unopened school supplies in a dumpster outside of an elementary school early this week.

Vivian Munene told Queen City News Friday that the boxes were found in a dumpster outside of Tuckaseegee Elementary School, which is in the back of the school near a loading dock.

She unloaded the opened boxes for Queen City News and pulled out multiple unopened protractors, packages of paper, small magnifying glasses and 38 untouched boxes of crayons.

“For an elementary school, kids go through those like water,” she said. “So, why would you throw away unopened boxes of Crayola.”

The boxes had been addressed to the school on Little Rock Road. The first day for students is Aug. 28.

When asked if she believed it could have been an accident, and that the boxes were accidentally thrown out, Munene said she did not see how it was possible.

However, she could not say for sure.

Though she is concerned that if it were an accident then it could happen again during the current financial time when parents and teachers bear the burden of school supplies purchases.

“I mean it’s been very difficult for a lot of them, especially if they have more than one child and go to different schools,” Munene said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools representatives said they are looking into the matter to see what exactly happened, if anything.