CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A special committee advisory board for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools met Tuesday morning to decide whether or not to ban books over suggestive content.

‘A Court of Frost and Starlight’ written by Sarah Maas, which is said to feature adult themes and sexual content, was voted on to be banned by the committee.

One of the other books up for discussion was brought to the attention of CMS by a parent of a student at Ardrey Kell High School, who said the book ‘Jack of Hearts’ had no place in the school district’s library because of its LGBTQ+ themes. That book was chosen to be kept by the committee. The parent said they plan to appeal.

There have been 10 book challenges so far this year and only one has been chosen to be removed. The 10 challenges are the most in district history and follow a national trend of book bans in schools.

All of the books are still available through the district’s online catalog.