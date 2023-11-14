CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The new south Charlotte high school has a name.

The under-construction campus off Johnston Road and Interstate 485 will be Ballantyne Ridge High School, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education approved Tuesday night. Designed to ease overcrowding from South Mecklenburg, Ardrey Kell and Myers Park high schools, it will open in 2024.

The naming was part of the consent agenda for the Nov. 14 meeting, which passed unanimously.

The school board said that the naming process took place over a series of meetings, and the Naming Committee recommended three potential school names.

The committee added the word “Ridge” to the name for two reasons: the school is located just on the outer ridge of the Ballantyne area and it sits on a geographic ridge, as there is a

significant drop-off at the rear of the campus into two adjacent creeks.

The school’s construction is made possible through the $922 million bond passed in 2017. It’s address is 12218 N. Community House Road.

The opening of Ballantyne Ridge and a relief elementary school in the Ballantyne area led to CMS leaders having to redraw boundary maps. The new lines were subject of controversy among south Charlotte parents earlier this year.