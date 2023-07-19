CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board has announced that she will not seek re-election, the district confirmed with Queen City News.

Dashew would have been seeking a third term.

First elected in 2015, Dashew has been at the helm through an incredibly challenging period for the district that has included several student sex assault allegations, the coronavirus pandemic and remote learning, and the ouster of the district’s superintendent.

Dashew did not release a statement and it is unclear what her future plans are at this time.

A Mecklenburg County resident since 1995, Dashew previously worked in the TV industry and is a graduate of Brown University, according to her CMS bio.