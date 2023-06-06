CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After weeks of controversy and hours of school board debate Tuesday, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Board of Education approved the redistricting tied to the southern relief schools.

Draft 3 of the plan passed in its current form, 7-2. Two amendments introduced by board members Summer Nunn and Jennifer De Le Jara were shot down.

The new lines stem from a new high school being built to relieve Ardrey Kell, South Meck and Myers Park, and a new middle school coming in the Ballantyne area.

The new high school on Community House Road won’t open until the 2024-25 school year, and the middle school likely the year after.

There have been protests leading up to Tuesday’s vote for families who want their children stay in the districts feeding into Myers Park High School.