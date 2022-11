CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools interim superintendent will be stepping down only eight months after taking the job, he reported in Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting.

Hugh Hattabaugh will leave the district on Dec. 31 instead of June due to family reasons.

He began his role in CMS on April 25, filling the seat of the previous superintendent Earnest Winston after his contract was terminated.

