CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) —When some students go to the nurse at school, there may not be a person there.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, out of the district’s 175 full-time school nurse positions, 61 are vacant. The figure of 35 percent is the highest number of vacancies for CMS since the end of 2022.

And with the startling number of vacancies, there is not a nurse at each school for a full instructional day.

“We need to figure out how to get more people in the pipeline in order to deal with retention,” said County Commissioner Arthur Griffin Jr. “Since there are a number of young ladies, and some young men that were in the program, they’ve already selected health care as an occupation. They just weren’t ready to move on.”

Between public health departments with North Carolina and Mecklenburg County, there is a push to find more school nurses. They’re competing with two major health networks, and travel nurses who get up to a $20,000 signing bonus.

CMS calls for changing the position’s name from school nurse to a public health nurse. There are three tiers for employees, ranging from those with an associate degree, with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, and then with a Bachelor of Science in nursing with a state certificate.

The signing bonus will not be as high as some health networks but will range from $3,000 to $10,000. Currently a school nurse must have a bachelor’s degree and have a state certificate or be working towards one. County commissioners say this is a good plan to handle a critical problem in schools.

“It’s important that the community understands the needle that we are trying to thread here,” said Commissioner Mark Jerrell, during a recent board meeting. “The statute doesn’t allow for certain things, to a certain degree. It’s worded a particular way, and we have to navigate it in a way that we are taking care of the residents that we are responsible for. And that is not an easy task.”

Currently funding is not an issue. The federal government is funding school nurses until 2024 according to CMS, but after that they will need to see if there will be funds, and people when a child is not feeling well.