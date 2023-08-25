CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has joined a national lawsuit against social media giants like Meta and TikTok for harming youth mental health, district leaders announced Friday.

The second largest district in the state, CMS is part of the nationwide litigation against Meta, Google, ByteDance, and Snapchat.

“The Board’s decision to take legal action reflects our unwavering commitment to the welfare of our students and to ensure that social media corporations are held responsible for their contribution to the mental health challenges faced by CMS students,” said Elyse Dashew, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board Chair.

Snapchat (Photo Credit: CMS)

The suit claims deliberate targeting of content and ads has led to a mental health crisis resulting in an alarming rise in depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation,” said Phil Federico, an attorney representing CMBOE. “Social media companies intentionally design their platforms to get young users addicted to their services and exploit their developing minds for profit. When children become addicted to social media and are presented with an endless stream of harmful content, they are far more likely to develop depression, anxiety, and other serious mental health effects.”

CMS says resourcing and funding have become stretched too thin and the lawsuit states suicide rates are up 57 percent. It also states emergency room visits for anxiety are up 117 percent.

“Through this litigation, we plan to compel social media companies to fully address the harms caused by their platforms and compensate school districts for the resources they’ve been forced to utilize to try and mitigate this youth mental health crisis.”