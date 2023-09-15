CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A last-minute change to celebrate America at a high school football game Thursday night came with “inappropriate” paraphernalia, school officials say.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the student section theme selected for South Mecklenburg High’s game against Olympic was “Barbie and Oppenheimer,” inspired by the two popular summer movies released the same day. But the senior class apparently changed the theme to USA without consent of the Student Government or discussion.

It’s become common for local students attending basketball and football games to dress according to themes. Popular ones are “neon” or “camouflage.”

CMS said students were still admitted to the game no matter what theme they chose to express. But administrators had to confiscate items brought by students following the new theme.

“An issue arose because some students brought inappropriate flags with rude and profane statements on them to the game,” the district said. “Some flags were taken away from the students and returned after the game; some students were asked to put the flags in their vehicles and not fly them at the game.”

Friday was the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, but CMS did not mention that the target for the removed items. All district football games were moved to Thursday for Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah beginning on Friday.

CMS said going forward only flags with the South Meck logo or mascot will be allowed at the school’s home games.