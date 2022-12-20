CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Dr. Crystal Hill has been named the new interim superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, board members announced following a vote Tuesday.

Before joining CMS, she served as chief academic officer for Cabarrus County Schools. She led the district to achieve the highest academic performance level in its history.

“Serving as interim superintendent for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is a responsibility that I do not take lightly or for granted,” Dr. Hill said. “It’s often said ‘to whom much is given, much will be required,’ and in this role, I remain committed to making the best decisions on behalf of our students, their families, staff, and this entire community.”

The vote was unanimous, 9-0.

“Dr. Hill has the skills we need to keep the train on the tracks and in fact, to increase momentum towards improving student outcomes,” said Elyse Dashew, chair of the Board.

An emergency session was called last week as the current interim, Hugh Hattabaugh will exit at the end of 2022. He previously announced he’s be leaving due to family obligations.

Hill has committed to the job, which will begin on Jan. 1 and run until June 30, as CMS searches for a permanent superintendent.

The full interim superintendent contract can be viewed below:

In April, the school board fired former Superintendent Earnest Winston after an outside investigator found complaints about Winston’s handling of Title IX investigations and said he was slow to implement school safety measures.

A search committee has been formed to fill the permanent seat.

“Dr. Hill knows where we are as a district and, as a chief of staff, has shown the ability to drive progress towards academic goals,” said Stephanie Sneed, who represents District 4 and is vice-chair of the Board. “I am confident that as interim superintendent, she will take the appropriate and necessary steps to move our students to college or career readiness.”