CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders are adding Express Stops to some bus routes ahead of the 2023–2024 school year.

The Express Stop Plan eliminates many individual home or neighborhood stops. Students would instead gather at a single hub.

The changes will primarily impact students who attend magnet programs. Parents or family members would bring students to a nearby hub school and the student would then catch a bus to their magnet school.

CMS Transportation Services Director Adam Johnson said the plan is designed to resolve some budget and logistic issues.

“It dramatically reduces the amount of time that a student spends on the bus. At the same time, it reduces the cost for the district because fewer miles traveled, fewer buses that are needed for drivers that are needed, etc.,” Johnson said.

CMS officials tout it as a way to make transportation more efficient – but some parents are concerned about the impact on their families. A few told Queen City News the Express Stop closest to their home is two to three miles away. They said it eliminates the convenience of a school bus.

District leaders ask for patience.

“Give us a chance. We’re trying to get the information out to you within the next two weeks, so you’ll have the bus stop information and times well before the traditional schools get theirs,” Johnson said.

CMS officials said the Express Stops will resolve some issues created by a shortage of bus drivers. They said the plan may eliminate the need for as many as 80 busses they previously had running routes.

Transportation leaders said summer recruitment efforts are ongoing. They are hopeful the department will be fully staffed by the start of the school year.

Families of students impacted by the changes may expect detailed bus stop information from the district by early August. Officials said they are happy to clarify new routes.

“Ask the questions. If you have a concern, let us know what it is to see if we can help you,” said Johnson. “We may not be able to fix everything but we’re going to do our best to help every family.”

CMS Transportation is available at 980-343-6715 or by email.