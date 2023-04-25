CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is requesting a 7 percent hike from the county in its budget for the next school year.

Tuesday night, the Board of Education approved a $2.1 billion operating budget for 2023-24. The figure includes a one-time COVID federal funding of $227.4 million. The proposed budget seeks $596.9 million from the county, an increase of $39 million, or 7 percent, over last year’s appropriation.

The school board’s proposal includes an investment of Mecklenburg County funds to accommodate an anticipated 5.5 percent in state raises for teachers, other certified staff, principals and noncertified staff. The state budget is now making its way through the General Assembly. The expansion appropriation also includes an additional increase to the teacher’s salary supplement.

“The proposed salary increases for district employees are long overdue, particularly those for teachers,” said Board Chair Elyse Dashew in a statement. “We are happy to see the financial recognition by the state for teachers, principals and others in CMS. More increases are needed, particularly for starting teachers who don’t earn enough to live in Charlotte without spouses or roommates – but this is a substantial first step. We support the increases and hope they will remain the same as the General Assembly hammers out a state budget.”

The budget is the first for a board that saw heavy turnover in the 2022 election. It also comes amid the school board’s search for a permanent superintendent. Crystal Hill is serving as an interim.

“Our proposed budget is focused on building district capacity, which will benefit all of our students,” Hill said.

County funding of $8.4 million is allocated for charter enrollment growth and the opening of two new elementary schools. Both facilities are in east Charlotte; one at the corner of The Plaza and W.T. Harris Boulevard and the other just south of Albemarle Road. The state mandates that $6.8 million of the $8.4 million be passed through to charter schools.

The proposed budget will be presented to the county commissioners at their May 11 meeting. Following, the board will receive the county manager’s recommended operating and capital budgets May 18, which will include the district’s funding.

There will be a public hearing on the county budget May 24; the commissioners will vote on the budget June 6.