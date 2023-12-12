CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education elected Stephanie Sneed as board chair Tuesday night after Elyse Dashew’s tenure came to end.

The CMS School Board started its new term by electing their leadership team for the next 12 months. In addition to Sneed’s new position chosen unanimously, Gregory “Dee” Rankin was named vice chair with seven votes from the nine-member board. Their terms begin immediately and last a year until the board’s meeting next December.

Sneed was elected to represent District 4 (east Charlotte) in November 2022 and served as vice chair for the past year. Rankin was elected to represent District 3 (northeast Charlotte) in November 2022. For the past year he served as chair of the board’s Student Outcomes Focused Governance Committee.

“I am very grateful that my colleagues on the board trust me with this critical role over the next year,” Sneed said. “I’m confident Dee and I will be a great team as we continue to work on behalf of the more than 140,000 students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.”

Rankin commented: “I really appreciate the Board electing me to be the Vice Chair. I am honored to serve in this role to support the BOE.”

At-large member Lenora Shipp nominated herself for vice chair, but did not get enough support.

Dashew was first elected to the CMS board in 2015 and became chair in 2019.

Also at the meeting:

In regards to the medical modifications to policy (Epinephrine, Naloxone, etc.), the policy committee voted unanimously Nov. 21 to recommend the issue to the full board.