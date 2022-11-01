CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The next chapter in high school sports will be written on Wednesday as the inaugural season for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School E-Sports league begins.

The league will consist of around 100 students who make up dozens of teams across 12 high school campuses.

The teams range from skill levels of varsity, junior varsity, and club-level leagues.

The STEAM league was created through a partnership between CMS, Stiegler EdTech, Carolina Esports Hub, and Tepper Sports & Entertainment

This season will include five-regular season games, and post-season games, where teams of three will go head-to-head on Rocket League, an online game that mimics the game of soccer.

According to CMS, more than 500 students tried out to be a part of a team, but only 100 were chosen.

“Along with Esports competition, each high school will compete in challenges designed to further the students’ skills in the high-value STEM category. The STEM challengers will be broadcast during the Esports competition on the same Twitch channel and judged by industry experts on a head-to-head basis, just like the Rocket League matches,” according to CMS.

“In CMS, at the middle and high school levels, we offer STEM through Career and Technical Education (CTE) a program that prepares students for high-wage, high-demand careers,” explained Toni Hall, CTE computer science and information technology pathway lead for CMS. “The Varsity Esports and STEM League will allow us to reinforce STEM concepts that are taught in our CTE courses.”

Esports has grown to be an industry that is worth more than $1.8 Billion, consists of 300 million players worldwide, and sells stadiums for tournaments that were originally designed for traditional professional sports.

The inaugural season will begin with games streaming at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. To find the stream channel for these games, click here.