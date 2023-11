CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kelli Glisan, the assistant principal at JV Washam Elementary in Cornelius, is the 2024 North Carolina Outstanding Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year, CMS announced Monday.

There was a surprise announcement for Glisan on Monday at noon at her school.

The news was delivered to CMS by the NCPAPA, North Carolina Principals & Assistant Principals Association.