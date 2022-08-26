CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are getting ready to welcome more than 140,000 students on Monday, the first day of classes.

District-wide CMS says it has about 370 classroom teacher vacancies.

Queen City News found out that schools with the most vacancies are some of the high schools with as many as 18 vacancies at one school.

West Charlotte High School will open its brand new school with few teacher vacancies.

“The guest teacher initiative for us has been a lifesaver. We do have four clear vacancies at West Charlotte, but we have several qualified guest teachers to fill in, so we’re really ready for our scholars for the first day of school,” said Orlando Robinson, principal at West Charlotte High School.

The district also has more than 400 guest teachers with some vacancies for those positions currently.

Guest teachers are more permanent than subs in that they are full-time, and they do get benefits.

However, guest teachers are not required to have a degree or a teaching certification.

Queen City News’ Robin Kanady asked interim CMS Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh if he’s worried about the impact that could have on student performance.

“It is a concern, and that’s why I made the comment earlier that we wanted to have those certified teachers in third grade, second grade to address goal one. Eighth-grade and ninth-grade math is a huge issue. We do know we have facilitators, instructional coaches that will be working closely, we’ll also have those practitioners that will be assisting our guest teachers as well,” said Hattabaugh.

A school board member tells Queen City News that guest teachers are only part of the solution to help fill the gaps.

But the main focus is working with the state legislature to raise teacher pay and attract more educators.

School safety is also on the minds of everyone as students start back.

CMS has installed body scanners at high schools, and the district is working on adding them at K-8 and middle schools.

District leaders say metal detectors were the number one way CMS parents said in a survey that they thought schools could be made safer.

CMS chose body scanners over metal detectors to get students through screenings faster.

“We’re fortunate to be able to engage with the new technology to be able to get students in that normal time span that it takes them to arrive at school and have better, more advanced technology to be able to detect weapons coming in,” said Brian Schultz, Chief Operations Officer at CMS.

CMS also identified and worked to eliminate “blind spots” in school surveillance camera coverage during the summer.

Last school year, 30 guns were found on CMS campuses.