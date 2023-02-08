CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s progress in the search for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ next superintendent.

A school board ad hoc committee reportedly voted unanimously to pursue contract negotiations with an unnamed search committee.

Earlier, board officials stated they would like to have the next superintendent hired by April-early May.

The unnamed firm was one of four firms CMS picked.

After the school district and firm negotiate, the board will likely get the chance to vote to Recommend approval of the firm hire contract as presented.

School leaders hope to hold an emergency meeting this week.