CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has announced that it plans to have a superintendent hired by the end of April/start of May, which would be almost two months sooner than initially expected.

All nine school board members voted on and passed the new timeline decision Tuesday evening.

The district has been without a full-time superintendent since April of 2022, after Earnest Winston’s exit due to his controversial handling of Title IX allegations and investigations.

Since then, the role went to two interim superintendents, most recently with Crystal Hill being hired for the temporary position back in December. Her contract will expire by the end of June.

Tuesday, school board members and individuals on the superintendent search committee outline the competitive market that the district faces. One online publication, District Administration, says there are school district openings for large districts in California, Oregon, and Missouri.

Summer Nunn explained, “as mentioned previously, there are quite a few other large school districts that are in the market for a new superintendent. . . We wanted to create a timeline meant to make sure that the search firm or consultants that we work with are going to get to work immediately.”

The new timeline will see the hiring of a search firm by Feb. 6, a list of finalists by March 20, and a superintendent hired by April/May.

The search for candidates alone typically takes up to four months.

This timeline will cut that in half.

School district leaders stressed that this is just a timeline and that they will adjust as needed.

