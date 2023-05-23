CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte high school suffered damage from an act of vandalism and those responsible for the act are actively being sought, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed on Tuesday.

Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were involved in the investigation late Monday night, according to district officials. It is unclear at this time what exactly the vandalism was other than the district saying vandalism was discovered in the school including damage to multiple floors.

“Please remind your students that those who participate in acts of vandalism to, or on school property, are in violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct and will be disciplined accordingly, including the potential for criminal charges,” the school’s principal said in a letter to parents and families.

Despite the potential criminal acts, the school was set to start without any delays on Tuesday.