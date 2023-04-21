CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Days after reports of more than 20 bats at Ardrey Kell High School, the school made a call about one found dead found there Friday, authorities say.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Division confirmed a call for service placed for Ardrey Kell the day students returned from the previous incidents. Friday evening, Mecklenburg County Public Health confirmed a “human exposure connected to this incident.”

ACC said a total of 21 bats have been sent to the state laboratory, though testing is not required unless human exposure is confirmed. Test results from all 21 bats came back negative for rabies.

The bats discovered Monday and Tuesday forced students to pivot to remote learning Wednesday and Thursday. There was also a venue change for a CMS student realignment meeting Wednesday.

ACC will continue working with Mecklenburg County Public Health and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to follow rabies testing protocol should there be any additional exposures or potential exposures.